Transocean upgraded as oilfield services stocks set to rebound, HSBC says

Utilization has started to "inch up," contract durations are increasing and financial markets appear to be improving for oilfield services companies, HSBC analyst Abhishek Kumar says.

Kumar is confident enough that oil majors are tiptoeing back into the market and hiring rigs after a quiet 2017 to suspect that the bottom of the cycle finally has passed.

As rig fundamentals improve, Kumar sees the rise in harsh environment dayrates on the Norwegian continental shelf as sustainable, with Transocean (NYSE:RIG) one of the biggest beneficiaries and meriting an upgrade of its shares to Buy from Hold.

HSBC also rates Ensco (NYSE:ESV), Rowan (NYSE:RDC) and Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) at Buy.