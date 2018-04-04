Argentina's YPF, Chile's ENAP start $354M offshore gas project

The state-run energy firms of Chile and Argentina say they have started development of a $354M project to increase production of natural gas off the southern tip of South America.

The companies say the project, operated by Chile’s ENAP in partnership with Argentina's YPF, will increase natural gas output to 4M cm/day from the current 2.4M cf/day, while raising petroleum production by nearly 25% at the site.

The project, which includes five oil platforms, is located at the mouth of the eastern end of the Strait of Magellan in Argentina’s Santa Cruz province.