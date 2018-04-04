Buying opportunity may be near for beaten-down Chevron, analyst says

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) shares have tumbled into correction territory but may be poised for a comeback so long as crude oil prices hold some of their recent gains, says Miller Tabak equity strategist Matt Maley.

CVX, down 14% from its January highs, has diverged over the last two months from crude oil, to which it is typically closely tied, Maley cites as a technical reason for advocating the stock.

In the near term, CVX should enjoy a rebound if crude oil hold on to its recent bounce near the $60/bbl level, Maley maintains.

CVX also is a relatively high dividend yielding stock of nearly 4%, which Maley says may benefit investors as they wait for market uncertainties to dissipate.