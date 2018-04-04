Icahn says will nominate full SandRidge Energy board slate

Carl Icahn says he will nominate a full slate of board members for SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) that would commit to seeking strategic alternatives for the company, according to an SEC filing.

Icahn, SD's largest shareholder with a 13.5% stake, also says he is willing to make an all-cash offer for the company that would allow SD shareholders the choice of monetizing the investment or continuing on as investors.

If a new strategic review were run by the current board, it is “likely to be value destructive” because of its “history of making poor decisions on behalf of stockholders," Icahn says.