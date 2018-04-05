Japan rate hike seen within a year: Bloomberg

With Japan's inflation climbing at a faster-than-expected pace, the country's benchmark rate will probably be raised within a year, says a former Bank of Japan chief economist in a Bloomberg interview.

Hideo Hayakawa says the hike should come after "core core" inflation - that of consumer prices, excluding fresh food and energy - rises to 1% from the current 0.5%.

“The hike won’t trigger market turmoil because it’s becoming almost consensus that the long-term yield target will be adjusted after the core core hits 1 percent,” Hayakawa says.

