CBS-Viacom merger talks could derail: WSJ

Tension is running high in the talks to merge CBS (NYSE:CBS) and Viacom (NYSE:VIA) (NASDAQ:VIAB), and the rancor could derail or at least delay the proposed recombination, according to people familiar with the matter, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Both companies are now "digging in their heels in negotiations over deal price and leadership," says the WSJ, after CBS' lowball offer for Viacom earlier this week.

Shari Redstone - president of the companies' controlling shareholder, National Amusements - was also "caught by surprise" by CBS' offer.

Meantime, Viacom is preparing a counteroffer to be unveiled Thursday, Reuters has reported.