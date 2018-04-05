BHP Billiton quits coal lobbying group over climate change dispute

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) has withdrawn from the World Coal Association, a coal lobbying group, due to a "material difference" over climate change and in view of "the narrow range of activities of benefit to BHP from membership."

The company, which publicly supports the Paris climate accord, first signaled its intent to potentially leave the WCA in December.

Australian environmental groups last year lobbied for BHP to quit associations whose policies did not line up with the company's stance on climate change.

BHP shares were flat in the premarket.