Data breach hits Sears and Delta

Sears Holding (NASDAQ:SHLD) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) say a security breach at [24]7.ai, which handles online customer support for both companies, may have exposed some of their customers' credit card data.

Sears says the hack has impacted fewer than 100,000 of its customers, and Delta relays that such personal details as passport information has not been compromised.

The breach occurred in September, and the companies were notified of it last month.