Nike HR chief pens memo on gender and racial disparities: WSJ

Nike's top HR executive has issued a memo panning the company's failure to promote enough women and minorities to senior-level positions, The Wall Street Journal reports.

“While we’ve spoken about this many times, and tried different ways to achieve change, we have failed to gain traction—and our hiring and promotion decisions are not changing senior-level representation as quickly as we have wanted,” Monique Matheson wrote.

Matheson wrote that just 29% of Nike's vice presidents are women, despite an even split among the company's total employees, and that only 16% of VPs are people of color.