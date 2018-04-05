U.S.-China trade standoff settles into protracted talks: WSJ

Following Wednesday's tariff battle between the U.S. and China, which made for a volatile trading day, the sides "will now follow a timeline stretching over the next half year, during which the two sides will seek to negotiate a new normal," says a The Wall Street Journal analysis from Josh Zumbrun.

"The two sides have been negotiating behind the scenes," says Zumbrun."Chinese economic envoy Liu He has exchanged letters with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin over increased opening of the Chinese market. Mr. Mnuchin has been weighing a trip to Beijing, though its timing is uncertain."

"As the trade negotiations grind on, many investors resigned themselves to more significant price swings in the markets," says Zumbrun, even as many are skeptical that any trade war "will ever come to fruition."

