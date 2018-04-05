Travelport and Priceline extend technology and content partnership

Travelport (NYSE:TVPT) and Priceline.com (NASDAQ:BKNG) announced that the two longtime partners and travel industry leaders have signed a long-term renewal agreement for Travelport to continue providing pricing, booking and ticketing technology and content to Priceline.

Jason Clarke, Travelport's Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Agency Commerce, added: "Travelport is proud to continue our long-standing relationship with Priceline. We are committed to supporting Priceline with our industry-leading search and pricing capabilities, as well as offering Priceline new technologies that offer faster connections, greater content and more relevant choices."

Press Release