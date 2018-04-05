Align Tech debuts new products

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) announces the following new products:

Vivera Retainers with Precision Bite Ramps, customizable to provide additional support after deep bite correction. Available now in Asia Pacific, available April 9 in North America, Q2 in EMEA and Q4 in Latin America.

Invisalign First clear aligners for Phase 1 treatment (typically patients ages 6 - 10 years) of malocclusions. Available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and EMEA on July 1.

Expanded line-up of treatment packages: Express 5 with up to five stages, Express Package with up to seven stages, Lite Package with up to 14 stages and Comprehensive Package with unlimited stages. Available July 1.