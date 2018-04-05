Sally Beauty unveils announces cost reduction measures

Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) announces a new cost reduction plan designed to help fund important long-term growth initiatives.

The retailer says the program includes cost savings initiatives focused on organizational efficiencies, sourcing of product and brands for resale, indirect procurement, store operating expenses, and inventory management.

The actions from Sally Beauty include implementing a headcount reduction, primarily at its corporate headquarters in Denton, Texas.

The new organizational efficiency actions are expected to generate annualized benefits in the range of $14M to $15M, with benefits in FY18 in the range of $6M to $7M. I

“We have dedicated a substantial amount of work over the last several months into the development of initiatives that we expect will generate meaningful financial benefits, within both product margin and G&A expenses,” says CEO Chris Brickman.

Source: Press Release