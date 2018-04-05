Six Flags moves forward with Saudi Arabia park

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) announces plans to develop a Six Flags-branded theme park in the city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The theme park operator has entered into an arrangement with the The Public Investment Fund to develop, design and license the park.

The park will be part of Qiddiya - Saudi Arabia’s first entertainment, sports and cultural destination. Qisddiya is expected to open in 2022.

"We see great potential in the Saudi Arabian market and look forward to collaborating with the PIF to create a world-class entertainment destination for Saudi’s young and dynamic population," says Six Flags international exec DAvid McKilips.

