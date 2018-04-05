GNC to roll into Australia

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) today announced plans to establish and develop a presence in the Australian market.

The company will partner with Rapid Nutrition under a master franchise agreement to market, sell and distribute GNC products through retail outlet expansion, e-commerce, and other potential distribution channels throughout Australia.

"We are pleased to partner with one of the leading distributors of health and wellness products in Australia and believe this partnership will fuel our entry and expansion into the large Australian market," says GNC CEO Ken Martindale.

Source: Press Release