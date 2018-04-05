AT&T's Vrio launches IPO

Vrio is a holding company for AT&T's (NYSE:T) Latin American digital entertainment services units, Directv Latin America, and SKY Brasil.

Vrio is offering just under 30M shares at a price seen in the $19-$22 per share range. The underwriters have a greenshoe option for another 4.45M shares.

Proceeds will go to repay indebtedness owed to AT&T, with remaining proceeds also going to T.

Vrio will trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol VRIO.

