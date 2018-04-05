Premarket analyst action - healthcare

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) initiated with Buy rating with an $18 (67% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) initiated with Outperform rating and $56 (98% upside) price target at Evercore ISI. Shares up 4% premarket.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) initiated with Neutral rating at BTIG Research.

Merck (NYSE:MRK) upgraded to Overweight at Barclays. Shares up 1% premarket.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) upgraded to Outperform with a $5 (70% upside) price target at Leerink. Shares up a fraction premarket.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays. Shares up a fraction premarket.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays.