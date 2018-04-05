FDA accepts Antares Pharma's resubmitted Xyosted marketing application, action date September 29; shares up 10% premarket

The FDA has confirmed the receipt of Antares Pharma's (NASDAQ:ATRS) refiled marketing application seeking approval for XYOSTED (testosterone enanthate subcutaneous injection) for men with low testosterone. The agency's action date is September 29.

The company received a CRL in October 2017 citing concerns that the product could cause a clinically meaningful increase in blood pressure and could be related to depression and suicidality. The revised application contains a reanalysis of existing data, revised proposed labeling and post-approval risk mitigation strategies.

Shares are up 10% premarket.

Previously: Antares Pharma to refile U.S. marketing application for Xyosted next quarter; shares up 1% premarket (March 27)

Previously: FDA rejects Antares Pharma's Xyosted marketing application (Oct. 23, 2017)