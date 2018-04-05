Dimon's annual letter: Trump policies leading to higher profits

Most striking from the opening of the letter is the clear revaluation of the stock price last year. Since the financial crisis, the stock has more or less tracked the rise in JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) tangible book value. In 2017, however, investors decided to pay a far higher multiple of tangible book (which continued its steady rise).

Dimon notes shares aren't as cheap as they once were, but still thinks the stock should be worth considerably more than tangible book as long as the bank can hit its goal of about 17% ROTCE.

Turning to economic policy, Dimon's a fan of the more "common sense" regulatory regime in Washington, and the eased tax rates.

