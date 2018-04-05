J.M. Smucker's deal for Ainsworth seen as a positive

Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic calls J.M. Smucker's (NYSE:SJM) $1.7B acquisition of Ainsworth a strategic positive that will add to profitability.

"The deal improves the brands profile of the SJM pet food/treats business, and enhances the growth profile.The deal increases SJM’s total pet food/treat sales by 36%, doubles its share in dry dog to 17% (Mars 24%; Nestle 40%). Importantly, with $800Mn in sales, Ainsworth will triple SJM’s sales in “natural/premium” pet food from the current $400Mn (Nature’s Recipe $150Mn and Natural Balance $300Mn)," calculates Zuanic. He also expects a 3% boost to EPS.

J.M. Smucker purchased Ainsworth for only about 12X EBITDA after factoring in $55M of synergies and $200M in tax benefits realized over three years.