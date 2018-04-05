Firm raises Carrizo Oil stake to 7.5%, wants asset sale or merger

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) +1.7% premarket after WSJ reports that Kimmeridge Energy Management has built a ~7.5% stake and is calling on the company to pursue divestments or a merger.

Kimmeridge plans to reveal the increased holding in a securities filing as soon as today, according to the report; the investment firm previously disclosed that it owned 4.9%.

The firm is said to believe that CRZO’s stock price is low relative to the value of its assets and has concluded that the company is too indebted and too small in each of the areas it operates to boost its share price without a major makeover.