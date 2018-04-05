Stifel, Canaccord initiate Spotify; shares +3.5%

Stifel initiates Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) at a Buy rating with a $180 price target, a 25% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst John Egbert says the company’s $9.99/month streaming service ranks high among internet services on a per-dollar basis, coming in slightly behind Amazon’s Prime and Netflix’s unlimited monthly subscriptions.

The analyst expects that Spotify’s market leadership and favorable demographics will drive growth in the coming years. He forecasts MAUs to grow to 300M by 2021, up from around 160M in Q4, and IFRS operating income profitability by 2020.

More action: Canaccord sets Spotify at a Buy rating and $200 price target, a 39% upside.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.