Evolus' prabotulinumtoxinA 90 kDa on par with Allergan's Botox in late-stage study

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, EVB-003, demonstrated the non-inferiority of Evolus' (NASDAQ:EOLS) prabotulinumtoxinA 900 kilodalton (kDa) to Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) BOTOX (onabotulinumtoxinA) in patients with moderate-to-severe glabellar lines (frown lines). The data were presented at the Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

The 150-day 540-subject study assessed a single dose of prabotulinumtoxinA compared to a single dose of BOTOX. The primary endpoint was the proportion of subjects with a Glabellar Line Score (GLS) of 0 (no lines) or 1 (mild lines) at maximum frown at Day 30 as assessed by the investigator. The responder rates for prabotulinumtoxinA, BOTOX and placebo were 87.2%, 82.8% and 4.2%, respectively.

The rates of adverse events were similar between prabotulinumtoxinA and BOTOX (15.5% vs. 14.6%).

The company's marketing applications are currently under review in the U.S. and Europe.