AerCap Holdings N.V. reports Q1 transaction activity

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) signed lease agreements for 83 aircraft, including 15 widebody aircraft and 68 narrowbody aircraft.

The company Purchased 7 aircraft, including 2 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft, 2 Airbus A350s and 3 Boeing 787-9s.

The company executed sale transactions for 24 aircraft, including 11 Airbus A320 Family aircraft, 4 Airbus A330s, 1 Airbus A340, 1 Boeing 737 Classic, 1 Boeing 737NG, 2 Boeing 777-200ERs and 1 Boeing 787-8 from AerCap’s owned portfolio, and 2 Airbus A320 Family aircraft and 1 Boeing 737 Classic from AerCap’s managed portfolio.

The company signed financing transactions for $2.9 billion.

Press Release