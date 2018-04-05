Stifel downgrades Intel to Hold

Stifel downgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from Buy to Hold and sets the price target at $53, a 6% upside to yesterday’s close.

Firm cites the 35% rise since the launch of the Xeon Scalable server CPUs in July 2017.

Stifel expects the upgrade cycle to peak in 2H18 and sees the current share price as accounting for the upside.

The firm does have a positive long-term view on Intel’s transition to a data-centric company but this could take years.

Source: Briefing.com.