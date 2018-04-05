AC immune selects Tau candidates for Alzheimer's disease

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) announces that several Tau Morphomer candidates have demonstrated target-specific reduction of pathological Tau and cognitive and functional improvement in Alzheimer's disease in preclinical testing.

In addition to the Tau inhibition, a significant parallel reduction of microglia activation and neuroinflammation has been observed.

Tau Morphomers are the first candidates derived from its Morphomer platform generating therapeutic CNS small molecules with high selectivity for misfolded proteins in multiple proteinopathies. Tau Morphomers are capable of crossing the blood brain barrier and show a promising safety profile.

Two candidates in clinical studies are currently undergoing further preclinical safety assessment, with the goal to initiate a clinical Phase°1 study by end 2018.