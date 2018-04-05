India's central bank fuels hopes for a "Goldilocks economy"

The Reserve Bank of India sparked a rally in local bond markets as it held rates for the fourth consecutive time, and also cut its inflation outlook on lower food prices.

“The Goldilocks scenario that the RBI has outlined for the new fiscal year could very well indicate rates on hold for the whole year,” says economist Rajni Thakur.

The monetary policy committee kept the benchmark repurchase rate at 6%, as expected by all 42 economists in a Bloomberg survey.

“Overall food inflation should remain under check on the assumption of a normal monsoon and effective supply management by the government,” the RBI said in its statement.

ETFs: EPI, INDA, INDY, SCIF, INDL, PIN, SMIN, INXX, IIF, INP, INCO, INR, SCIN