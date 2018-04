The company delivered 4 new aircraft including 2 Boeing 737 MAX 8s, 1 Airbus A321neo and 1 Airbus A350-900.

The company purchased and leased 5 used aircraft including 2 Boeing 737-700s, 1 Boeing 737-800 and 2 Airbus A320-200s.

The company signed firm order with Boeing for an additional eight Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to deliver beginning in 2020.

The firm issued $1.25B of unsecured senior notes.

As of March 31, 2018, fleet comprised of 253 owned aircraft and 49 managed aircraft.

Press Release