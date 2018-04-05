Finisar +6.1% on Morgan Stanley upgrade

Morgan Stanley upgrades Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) to Overweight from Equal Weight but lowers the price target by a dollar to $20.

Analyst Meta Marshall says the stock the company is oversold and that the current price includes the datacom challenges but no potential catalysts.

Catalysts could include completing the new CEO strategic review (June), introducing cheaper CMDM4 modules (2H18 and 2019), and news about progress on the Sherman VCSEL facility (2H18).

The analyst does warn that near-term earnings could continue to feel pressure on the 100G datacom component pricing.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.