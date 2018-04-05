AMD +2.9% on Stifel upgrade to 33% upside

Stifel upgrades Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from Hold to Buy and sets the price target at $13, a 33% upside to yesterday’s close.

Firm says the market has oversold based on the coming wave of cryptocurrency mining alternatives.

Stifel notes that the Epyc server CPU revenue ramp will come in 2H18 and that AMD now has a full line-up of PC CPUs.

The firm increases its estimates based on AMD’s solid execution in new product launches, which also drive gross margin expansion.

Source: Briefing.com.