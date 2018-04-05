MoviePass and Moviefone join forces

Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) announces that it acquired Moviefone from Verizon (NYSE:VZ) subsidiary Oath Inc. in what the company calls a "natural alignment" with its MoviePass business.

The company says Oath will continue to sell Moviefone’s digital ad inventory.

Oath and Verizon have taken an ownership stake in MoviePass through equity in Helios in connection with the transaction.

"This investment in digital content expands MoviePass’ reach further into multiple Hollywood touchpoints,” says MoviePass exec Khalid Itum.

"We believe the acquisition will allow us to connect studios and brands with potential new subscribers, capture their attention, and convert them into paying subscribers," he adds.

Source: Press Release