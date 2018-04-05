GE to restate 2016-17 earnings under new standard by April 13

General Electric (NYSE:GE) it plans to provide restated results for 2016 and 2017 by April 13 to reflect a new accounting standard that takes into account revenue from long-term contracts, according to a letter to investors.

GE had said in February that it expected to take a $4.2B accounting charge as it switches to the new standard.

GE also says it will report Q1 earnings on April 20 under the new standard, which will have no impact on its 2018 forecast.