Lamb Wesson rallies after strong quarter, guidance lift

Lamb Wesson (NYSE:LW) trades higher after smashing estimates with its FQ3 report.

The company expects FY18 sales to grow at the upper end of the mid-single digit range vs. prior guidance for sales to grow at a mid-single digit rate.

Lamb Wesson also expects EBITDA of $805M to $810M vs. $780M to $790M prior outlook.

"Our strong top- and bottom-line performance in the third quarter reflects the benefits of our capital expansion investments, our focus on delivering industry-leading customer service and our commitment to operational excellence," notes CEO Tom Werner.

Shares of LW are up 4.24% premarket to $61.95.

Previously: Lamb Weston beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (April 5)