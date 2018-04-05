Citi reiterates Apple Buy on capital returns

Citi reiterates its Buy rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and $200 price target, a 17% upside to yesterday’s close.

The firm says Apple will use its tax reform proceeds to significant increase its capital allocation.

Analyst Jim Suva: “We do expect volatility ahead as consensus estimates calibrate to lower March and June quarters given more tempered demand for iPhone X. Looking ahead, we expect investor focus to be on the impact from Apple’s capital returns strategy, which we estimate could be a $100B increase, the 2H18 lineup, and continued strength in Apple’s Services segment.”