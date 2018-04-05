MGM Growth Properties lands Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) strikes a deal to acquire the Hard Rock Rocksino in Northfield Park, Ohio from Milstein Entertainment for approximately $1.06B.

The company expects to ultimately sell the entities holding the licenses and operating assets to a third-party operator. MGP intends to retain ownership of the real estate, anticipating $50M to $60M of annual rent, which is expected to represent ~1.8X rent coverage.

"MGP is proud to announce the acquisition of the Hard Rock Rocksino, the best performing gaming asset in Ohio," says MGM Grwoth CEO James Stewart.

"This attractive addition to our portfolio is expected to result in mid to high single digit percentage accretion to AFFO per share, demonstrating again our commitment to generating value for our shareholders," he adds.

Source: Press Release