Facebook +3.6%; worst is over, says Deutsche Bank

"The worst is likely behind" at Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Detusche Bank says in an update after hearing company CEO Mark Zuckerberg speak to reporters last night.

Shares are up 3.6% premarket after closing fractionally down yesterday.

In particular, a contrite Zuckerberg said Facebook isn't seeing meaningful impact to advertising or users from the Cambridge Analytica data-handling scandal.

“We suspect that looking back a year from now, if not sooner, this episode will have been a uniquely compelling buying opportunity in the megacap Internet space,” analyst Lloyd Walmsley says, while cautioning that "admittedly a lot rides on Zuckerberg’s Congressional testimony” in the coming week, and he looks to that and an April 25 earnings call as catalysts. (h/t Bloomberg)

Meanwhile, BofA Merrill Lynch is maintaining its Buy rating and a $210 price target, implying 35% upside.