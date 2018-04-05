Monsanto misses estimates as seeds sales decline Y/Y

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) -0.5% premarket after missed analyst expectations for FQ2 earnings and revenues on lower volumes and prices for corn.

MON says Seeds and Genomics sales slipped 2.3% Y/Y to $4.09B during the quarter from $4.18B, below analyst consensus estimate $4.34B; within the sector, sales in corn seeds and traits fell 6.2% to $2.72B while revenues in soybean seeds and traits rose 6% to $912M.

MON says FQ2 results were driven by improved glyphosate pricing, as well as better pricing and increased acres from INTACTA RR2 PRO soybeans, offset by lower corn volumes due to the combination of timing and expected lower planted acres in the U.S. and reduced corn prices from continued lower commodity prices in Brazil.

For the full year, MON expects growth to be driven by pricing for glyphosate and the continued adoption of new technologies in Seeds and Genomics.

MON, which is in the process of being acquired by Bayer, says it remains confident the companies will secure the required approvals within the second calendar quarter.