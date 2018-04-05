Pound forecasters bullish for 2018

The most accurate sterling forecasters see the currency up more than 8% this year. Argentex LLP, which holds the top position for forecasting the pound according to a Bloomberg ranking, sees the currency ending the year at $1.46.

“Brexit risks are overplayed, my view is that agreements will be made,” said John Goldie, a dealer at Argentex. “While there is inevitable struggle over this period, I don’t think things have been nearly as bad as previously thought. There is room for the BOE to consider a second rate hike this year. If that expectation gathers ground, that’s another reason to see sterling move higher.”

Trade wars and protectionism are wild cards and may sway bullish outlooks according to analysts.

“The number one downside risk to our forecast is an escalation of global trade friction,” MUFG’s Derek Halpenny said. “A deteriorating backdrop on trade is certainly not the most favorable type of scenario as the U.K. goes into negotiations on a final trade deal.”

