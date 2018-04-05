Pareteum +3.6% as several deployments go live

Pareteum (NYSEMKT:TEUM) is up 3.6% premarket after a go-live announcement of a number of worldwide deployments from its 36-month backlog.

Several contracts that it's previously announced now are in live service, or have begun revenue contributions, including deployments in Europe, South America, North America and Asia Pacific, the company says.

That includes Managed Service Platform customers and Application Exchange Developers Platform customers, as well as Global Cloud Platform customers.

The company expects positive EBITDA from continuing operations this year, Chairman Hal Turner says.