Midstates Petroleum to sell Anadarko Basin properties for $58M

Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) agrees to sell its Anadarko Basin producing properties to an undisclosed buyer for $58M.

MPO says the deal price represents a forward adjusted EBITDA multiple of 4.6x, which is accretive to the current adjusted EBITDA multiple of 2.6x.

The divested properties produced a net ~3,900 boe/day net in Q4 2017 and had a proved developed PV-10 value of $53M at year-end 2017.

MPO says it completed a reduction-in-force in January in anticipation of the sale, reducing adjusted cash G&A expense by $3M-$5M annually.