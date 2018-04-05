Investors bail on Ackman

It's been three years of subpar performance, and investors in Pershing Square Capital are rushing for the exits, writes David Benoit in the WSJ.

Among them is longtime backer Blackstone, and JPMorgan is no longer recommending Pershing to clients. Total assets are down to $8.2B vs. $20B less than three years ago (pre-Valeant).

Caps on the amount investors can pull out each year, however, will protect Pershing from a "run" which could force it to unload large holdings like ADP, Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR), and Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) at fire-sale prices.

Ackman continues to exude nothing but confidence in his portfolio - both publicly and privately to friends - according to the story.