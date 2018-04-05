Stocks look to extend rebound rally

Stocks open higher, helped by tech stocks, as the Dow and Nasdaq push for a third straight daily gain for the first time in several weeks; Dow +0.5%, S&P and Nasdaq both +0.3%.
European bourses are broadly higher following yesterday's turnaround rally in the U.S., with Germany's DAX +2.5%, France's CAC +2.1% and U.K.'s FTSE +1.7%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +1.5% while China's Shanghai Composite was closed.
In corporate news, Facebook +2.4% in early trading after CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he has not seen a noticeable change in user behavior in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.
The energy group (+1.2%) shows particular strength so far, while the rate-sensitive utilities sector (-0.7%) is the weakest performer.
The latest U.S. weekly initial jobless claims count totaled a slightly higher than expected 242K, but Treasury prices showed little reaction; the yield on the benchmark 10-year note is up 2 bps at 2.81%, roughly where it stood ahead of the release.
U.S. WTI crude oil +0.4% at $63.65/bbl.
Still ahead: EIA natural gas inventory