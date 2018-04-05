Resources Connection up 2% on Q3 earnings, upside guidance

Resources Connection (RECN +1.6% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of 19.9% Y/Y to $172.4M owing to additional revenue from the recent acquisitions of Accretive Solutions $17.3M and Taskforce $3.8M.

Segment Revenues: US +14.9% Y/Y, International +41.6% Y/Y, Europe +61%Y/Y and Asia Pacific +9.4% Y/Y.

Gross margin for Q3 was flat at 36.3% and operating margin declined by 116 bps to 3%. SG&A expense margin declined by 51 bps to 32.06%

Adjusted EBITDA margin down 79 bps to 5.03%.

Q3 average hourly bill rate was ~$123 and average pay rate was ~$63.

Q4 Outlook: Revenue $178-182M vs $177.85M consensus; gross margin 38-39%; SG&A $54.5-$55.5M; tax rate 36%.

