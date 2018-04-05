Itron to modernize water infrastructure in Arkansas with smart meter migration

Itron (ITRI +0.5% ) is working with the City of Fort Smith, Arkansas to modernize its water infrastructure with Itron’s OpenWay Riva smart water solution over the next two years.

“With Itron, Fort Smith will take advantage of mobile data collection to improve reliability for its customers today with the opportunity to easily migrate to a multi-purpose network to support smart utility and city applications in the future,” said Gavin van Tonder, president of Itron’s Water business line. “We are excited to work with the City of Fort Smith to improve water infrastructure to provide safer, more efficient water delivery to customers.”

