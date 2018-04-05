Amazon Key gets more locks; Trump tweets about Amazon again

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Key delivery service now supports eight different smart locks with the addition of three Kwikset models and two Yale locks.

Those two manufactures account for all of the supported smart locks.

Amazon Key allows users to have a package delivered inside of their home using a one-time lock code and an Amazon Cloud Cam for security.

In other Amazon news, President Trump tweets about the company yet again. The complaint this time is Chinese tariff coverage in The Washington Post, which is personally owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.