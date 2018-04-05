Deutsche markets chief Garth Ritchie wants to leave - WSJ

Deutsche Bank's (NYSE:DB) head of global markets, and co-head of investment banking wants to leave the firm according to sources cited in a WSJ article.

Garth Ritchie has had conversations with multiple people including the bank's chairman, and other senior executives about exiting/

The investment banking division has been going through a rough patch, but is still the largest revenue producer at the firm.

Updated at 12:10 ET: Ritchie calls the departure report "speculation," according to Bloomberg, citing an internal memo. Staff are instructed to "stay focused," and not "get distracted."