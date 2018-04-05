Junk investors get woke

The "anything goes" market for high-yield paper is no more, write Sally Bakewell and Ruth McGavin at Bloomberg.

Covenants had been easing for years, culminating with many getting burned thanks to soft terms for the 2016 J. Crew deal.

This year, though, investors balked at terms for the $7B Coty deal which would have allowed the company to move investments beyond creditors' reach. Those terms were eliminated from the final offering.

And last week, investors forced American Greetings Corp. to put in stronger limits on how much cash the company could return to its P-E owners.

ETFs: HYG, JNK, DHY, HIX, EAD, PHT, HYT, HYLD, JQC, ACP, ANGL, CIK, MCI, DSU, SJB, KIO, NHS, CIF, ARDC, IVH, GGM, AIF, MPV, FHY, PHF, JSD