MoffettNathanson updates on Cinemark

MoffettNathanson upgrades Cinemark (CNK +1.8% ) to a Neutral rating from Sell due in part to short-term positives in the exhibitor sector.

While the combination of a stronger release schedule and easier compares from a year ago could provide a Q2 boost to Cinemark, the firm still sees risk ahead.

"Given the already high expectations for the upcoming summer slate, CNK’s stock could come under further pressure if some of the tentpoles underperform or if the abundance of big films cannibalizes some of the upside – versus having the slate better spread throughout the year," warns the analyst team.

MoffettNathanson ups it price target by $2 to $35.