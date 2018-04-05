Boeing risks dissipating as trade woes ease, Morgan Stanley analyst says

The Dow Jones average enjoys another triple-digit rally, with Boeing (BA +3% ) - the most influential among the price-weighted Dow's 30 members - contributing at least 60 points to the advance.

The risks to BA are "dissipating," says Morgan Stanley analyst Rajeev Lalwani, citing an apparent desire from Chinese and U.S. policy makers for a mutually beneficial outcome and de-escalation the expected path in trade negotiations.

Lalwani expects China's tariffs to include the 737-700/737 MAX 7, and estimates the backlog of 737-700/MAX 7 aircraft for China represents less than 1% of the total - less of an impact than Morgan Stanley's initial bear case.

The analyst thinks the impact to BA's earnings is limited if the tariff is isolated to the 737-700 and MAX 7, but even if the dispute escalates, the aircraft could be placed elsewhere, given the strong demand for narrow bodies.

Separately, Melius analyst Carter Copeland says the proposed weight limits on commercial aircraft look to purposely single out the 737NG, which appears to limit the fundamental impact on BA's earnings and cash.

Source: Bloomberg First Word