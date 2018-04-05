Grab and Uber decline directives from Philippine antitrust regulators

Uber (Private:UBER) and Grab (Private:GRAB) reject directives to keep operations separate to allow for a deal review by Philippine antitrust regulators.

The Philippine Competition Commission had ordered the companies to refrain from finalizing the deal and combining operations until it finished considering potential harm to the competition.

Grab’s external counsel says, “The interim measures are not necessary because the concerns are not really real in this case.”

Uber says it has already exited Southeast Asia and doesn’t have the operations in place to hold or reinstate the app.

The PCC will deliberate on the companies’ arguments and make a decision, which could come ahead of the April 8 deadline Uber has for completing the driver migration to Grab.

